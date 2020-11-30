PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 01:47 PM IST

Microsoft Teams to stop working for these users starting today

Not just Teams, even Microsoft 365 services will soon stop working for these users.

Moneycontrol News

Microsoft Teams will stop working on November 30 for certain users. Read on to find out if your account is going to be affected.

The tech giant, earlier in 2020, announced that it would stop providing support for Teams on Internet Explorer 11. The move was based on pushing users to switch to Microsoft Edge, which is the company’s new browser replacing Internet Explorer.

Starting November 30, Microsoft Teams users will not be able to host or join meetings via the Internet Explorer 11. Users will instead need to download the Teams app or browse it on the Microsoft Edge.

Also read: Microsoft Edge features that focus on privacy and improved user experience

Not just Teams but even Microsoft 365 services will soon stop working on Internet Explorer 11. The company, in its blog post, had announced that Teams and Microsoft 365 services would not support Internet Explorer 11. "We’re announcing that Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) by this time next year. Beginning November 30 2020, the Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11. Beginning August 17 2021, the remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support IE 11,” Microsoft had said.

This means that after the above dates, users will have a degraded experience or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on Internet Explorer 11.

Users can download the Microsoft Teams app on their devices or use Microsoft Edge browser to host or join a meeting.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 01:47 pm

tags #Microsoft #Microsoft Teams

