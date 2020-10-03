Microsoft Edge features that focus on privacy and improved user experience

Each year, millions of online personal credentials are exposed in data breaches and end up for sale on the dark web. To help users keep their accounts safe, Microsoft Edge comes with a new feature called Password Monitor. When enabled, Password Monitor notifies you if the credentials you have saved to autofill have been detected on the dark web. If Microsoft Edge uncovers a match with any of your saved username + passwords, you will receive a notification from within the browser prompting you to take action. Through a dashboard in Settings, users can view a list of all leaked credentials and get routed to their respective websites to change the password.