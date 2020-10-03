Microsoft Edge features that focus on privacy and improved user experience

Here are some of the best Microsoft Edge features that improve your browsing experience without compromising your privacy on the web. Moneycontrol News The recently launched Chromium-based Microsoft Edge offers a productive, powerful, and secure platform, giving enough for users to make a switch from their existing web browsers. The new Edge introduces features that help you to stay organised and save time, while also protecting your data and identity. One of the key Microsoft Edge features is its focus on user privacy. Edge comes with an InPrivate mode that automatically deletes history, cookies and site data once the user is finished with a web browsing session. Additionally, Edge is the only desktop browser that offers built-in InPrivate search with Bing. InPrivate mode searches are not tied to the user’s account. Another privacy-focused Microsoft Edge feature lets users prevent websites from tracking their online activities. The web browser comes with three tracking prevention options - Basic, Balanced, Strict. Depending on which setting you choose, Microsoft Edge will adjust the types of third-party trackers blocked. We often open dozens of tabs while browsing on the web and there comes a time when you have 50 tabs open and cannot find that one page you want to browse at that moment. Tab management is indeed a task. Microsoft Edge introduces a new feature called Vertical tabs that helps users easily find and manage multiple tabs open at once. It is the only browser that allows you to manage your tabs on the side with a single click. Each year, millions of online personal credentials are exposed in data breaches and end up for sale on the dark web. To help users keep their accounts safe, Microsoft Edge comes with a new feature called Password Monitor. When enabled, Password Monitor notifies you if the credentials you have saved to autofill have been detected on the dark web. If Microsoft Edge uncovers a match with any of your saved username + passwords, you will receive a notification from within the browser prompting you to take action. Through a dashboard in Settings, users can view a list of all leaked credentials and get routed to their respective websites to change the password. Smart copy makes it easier to select, copy and paste the exact content you want from the web and preserve the rich web format. You can now use your cursor to select any area or type of content. When you paste it will retain the formatting, including any images or links. It is a simple yet effective feature. First Published on Oct 3, 2020 11:00 am