Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched in India for Rs 11,89,999: All you need to know

Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2S conferencing system just arrived in India. The Surface Hub 2S is a 50-inch digital whiteboard that is designed for meetings and conferences. The device is priced at Rs 11,89,999 in India.

The company has also launched a “Steelcase Roam” mobile stand alongside the Surface Hub 2S. The stand is sold separately for Rs 1,17,500. The stand can accommodate an APC Charge Mobile Battery, which will allow you to power the Surface Hub 2S for 100 minutes without being plugged in.

The Surface Hub 2S sports a massive 50-inch 60Hz IPS panel with a 3840*2560 pixels resolution. The screen features Gorilla Glass for protection, 10-bit colour, and 10-point multi-touch support. The screen supports four video feeds in portrait or landscape mode.

The Hub 2S that launched in India is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB M.2 SSD. Connectivity options include a USB Type-A port, a USB-C port, an Ethernet port, a fingerprint reader as well as integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support. You also get an HDMI video input port and a Mini-DisplayPort video output.

The new Surface Hub 2S is slimmer and lighter than the original Surface Hub. Microsoft also claims that the Hub 2S offers over 50 percent gains in graphic performance and 30 percent improved power efficiency than its predecessor. The Hub 2S runs on Windows 10 with software and services, including Teams, Office 365, Microsoft Whiteboard and more.

Additionally, every Microsoft Surface Hub 2S is bundled with a Surface Hub 2 camera and a Surface Hub 2 Pen. The main features of the camera include 4K video recording at 30 fps, anti-flicker technology, and a 90-degree field of view. The Hub 2 Pen features a barrel button and tail eraser along with Bluetooth 4.0 technology. The pen is compatible with other Surface devices.

You can buy a Surface Hub 2S by contacting an authorised Hub reseller. The Microsoft Surface Hub is designed for organisations where teamwork and collaboration are of utmost importance.



