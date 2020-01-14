Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 today; Twitterati bid farewell

January 14, 2020 is the last day for Microsoft supporting Windows 7. In March 2019, Microsoft announced that it would withdraw support for its over-a-decade-old operating system. Users have been advised to upgrade to Windows 10 for reviving timely security updates.

Twitter users took their fair share in bidding farewell to Windows 7, one of the most popular operating systems in the world that reportedly is still installed on nearly a third of PCs.



i feel like missing the most dependable close friend today, miss you so much with all of our memories growing up together #Windows7 pic.twitter.com/x9l7lFlQXD

— Sajeetharan (@kokkisajee) January 14, 2020

Here is how the Twitterati reacted to Microsoft killing support for the Windows 7 operating system.



Today Is The Saddest day in History of Windows 7 Users#RipWindows7 #Windows7

Press F To pay Respect pic.twitter.com/Ru49LlVBfe

— SpectralDesigns (@SpectralDNZ) January 14, 2020



Was not prepared for that one, damn you 2020, #Windows7 pic.twitter.com/UXthdTaH0w — Ulisezzz (@ulisezzz) January 14, 2020





Just realized tomorrow is the last day of support for my jacket What do I do?#Windows7 pic.twitter.com/UZaslwTiGE — Steven Yarnot (@YarnoSG) January 14, 2020



Keep in mind that Windows 7 will not stop working on your PC or laptop. Microsoft's withdrawal of support for the OS would mean that users will, henceforth, not receive any security update or patch to protect their device from any kind of malware.