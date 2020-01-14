Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 today; Twitterati bid farewell

'i feel like missing the most dependable close friend today, miss you so much with all of our memories growing up together', said a user.
January 14, 2020 is the last day for Microsoft supporting Windows 7. In March 2019, Microsoft announced that it would withdraw support for its over-a-decade-old operating system. Users have been advised to upgrade to Windows 10 for reviving timely security updates.
Twitter users took their fair share in bidding farewell to Windows 7, one of the most popular operating systems in the world that reportedly is still installed on nearly a third of PCs.Here is how the Twitterati reacted to Microsoft killing support for the Windows 7 operating system.
i feel like missing the most dependable close friend today, miss you so much with all of our memories growing up together #Windows7 pic.twitter.com/x9l7lFlQXD
— Sajeetharan (@kokkisajee) January 14, 2020
Rest In Peace #Windows7 #RipWindows7 pic.twitter.com/xqMKNzhzjO— Marked2429 (@Marked2429) January 14, 2020
Goodbye #Windows7 #Windows7サポート終了
It's been fun. One of the best OS from #Microsoft
Now get a good rest. pic.twitter.com/hgmQB4qatw— ザヒッド・(@Zaheid_Emo) January 14, 2020
With Windows 7 no longer supported now, I guess I’m (sort of) computerless now. #Windows7 #RipWindows7 #TooPoorToGetANewComputer pic.twitter.com/eIE2RFbHae— PrincessPixel7 (@PrincessPixel7) January 14, 2020
Today Is The Saddest day in History of Windows 7 Users#RipWindows7 #Windows7
Press F To pay Respect pic.twitter.com/Ru49LlVBfe
— SpectralDesigns (@SpectralDNZ) January 14, 2020
Was not prepared for that one, damn you 2020, #Windows7 pic.twitter.com/UXthdTaH0w— Ulisezzz (@ulisezzz) January 14, 2020
Just realized tomorrow is the last day of support for my jacket
What do I do?#Windows7 pic.twitter.com/UZaslwTiGE— Steven Yarnot (@YarnoSG) January 14, 2020
Keep in mind that Windows 7 will not stop working on your PC or laptop. Microsoft's withdrawal of support for the OS would mean that users will, henceforth, not receive any security update or patch to protect their device from any kind of malware.Microsoft is allowing genuine Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10 for free. In case you are among those who are still on Windows 7 or later, here is how you can officially upgrade to Windows 10 for free.