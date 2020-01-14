App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 today; Twitterati bid farewell

'i feel like missing the most dependable close friend today, miss you so much with all of our memories growing up together', said a user.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

January 14, 2020 is the last day for Microsoft supporting Windows 7. In March 2019, Microsoft announced that it would withdraw support for its over-a-decade-old operating system. Users have been advised to upgrade to Windows 10 for reviving timely security updates.

Twitter users took their fair share in bidding farewell to Windows 7, one of the most popular operating systems in the world that reportedly is still installed on nearly a third of PCs.

Here is how the Twitterati reacted to Microsoft killing support for the Windows 7 operating system.

Close





Keep in mind that Windows 7 will not stop working on your PC or laptop. Microsoft's withdrawal of support for the OS would mean that users will, henceforth, not receive any security update or patch to protect their device from any kind of malware.

Microsoft is allowing genuine Windows 7 users to upgrade to Windows 10 for free. In case you are among those who are still on Windows 7 or later, here is how you can officially upgrade to Windows 10 for free.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 11:42 am

tags #Microsoft #Windows

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.