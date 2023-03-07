English
    Microsoft announces a 'Future of Work With AI' event on March 16

    The event will focus on how artificial intelligence can transform the workplace as Microsoft looks to take lead in the space which is seeing fierce competition

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST
    (Image: Microsoft)

    Microsoft has announced a "Future of Work with AI" event for March 16 when the technology giant is expected to share details of upcoming artificial intelligence products for the workplace even as it continues to integrate the AI behind ChatGPT with more developer tools.

    The event will begin at 9.30pm India time and will be hosted by Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Corporate Vice President of Work and Business Applications Jared Spataro.

    Also Read | Microsoft expands ChatGPT integration to more developer tools

    Microsoft has gone all-in on AI, rolling out features and updates to its portfolio and baking it into its products looking to steal the march over rivals.

    Artificial intelligence is the new Golden Unicorn the tech valley is tripping over each other to catch the user attention.

    For now, the event description does not share any details of what Microsoft may announce but given the event page is up on LinkedIn, we may see new integrations coming to the platform.

    Also Read | Bill Gates says Steve Jobs used to overwork staff: 'He wasn't a perfect thing'

    Microsoft has aggressively rolled Bing AI to get a leg up on Google and updated Microsoft Teams with new AI features based on OpenAI's GPT technology that also powers ChatGPT.

    It is also looking to infuse Windows 11, its PC operating system, with AI smarts.

    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Bing AI #Microsoft #OpenAI
    first published: Mar 7, 2023 01:47 pm