Microsoft fires up Teams with OpenAI features

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

Microsoft has added OpenAI tech to Teams as part of its premium subscription plan. Powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5, the same language model that powers ChatGPT, the new features aim to cut down routine administrative work during meetings.

Intelligent Recap will automatically generate notes throughout the meeting, give you a list of recommended tasks based on the meeting, and even show you personalised highlights for each individual team member. If you happen to miss the meeting, you can still browse through the notes and highlights.

Intelligent Recap will also make AI-generated chapters so that you don't have to scrub through the entire meeting again to find what you want. It will also integrate into PowerPoint Live meeting recordings.

Your meeting transcripts will also include AI-generated chapters as well.

With Personalised Timeline Markers, you will be able to see when you joined or left a meeting. This will help you quickly get to the parts that you missed. The markers will also point out when your name was mentioned or when a screen was shared in the meeting.

Speaker Timeline Markers will show you who spoke during the meeting and when thus allowing you to jump to a specific point and make it easier to find what you are looking for.

AI-generate chapters for Powepoint Live and Personalised Timeline Markers are available now, while the rest of the functionality will be available in the second quarter of 2023.

Live Translations will automatically generate real-time translations and captions in over 40 different languages, making it easier to communicate with team members from other countries or nationalities. Only the organiser of a meeting needs to have Teams Premium for Live Translations.

Branded Meetings will allow members to use brand-approved organisations background and together mode scenes. This feature will be available starting mid-February 2023.

Meeting organisers can also use custom templates - client calls, help desk, brainstorming etc. - to quickly switch to correct settings.