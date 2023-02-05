English
    Microsoft fires up Teams with OpenAI features

    Microsoft has integrated OpenAI tech into Teams as part of the Premium subscription

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

    Microsoft has added OpenAI tech to Teams as part of its premium subscription plan. Powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5, the same language model that powers ChatGPT, the new features aim to cut down routine administrative work during meetings.

    Intelligent Recap will automatically generate notes throughout the meeting, give you a list of recommended tasks based on the meeting, and even show you personalised highlights for each individual team member. If you happen to miss the meeting, you can still browse through the notes and highlights.

    Intelligent Recap will also make AI-generated chapters so that you don't have to scrub through the entire meeting again to find what you want. It will also integrate into PowerPoint Live meeting recordings.

