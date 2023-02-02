English
    Satya Nadella on how Microsoft Teams Premium is making meetings ‘more intelligent’

    Microsoft on Wednesday rolled out a premium Teams service powered by ChatGPT, with CEO Satya Nadella saying it would help make meetings more intelligent, personalised and protected.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST
    Satya Nadella announced Microsoft’s new offering in a Twitter post, sharing a link to a blog post by Microsoft Teams VP Nicole Herskowitz.


    “We’re bringing the power of large language models, including OpenAI’s GPT, to Teams Premium, as we make meetings more intelligent, personalized, and protected,” Nadella wrote on Twitter.


    OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate meeting notes, recommend tasks and offer live translations to make meetings more productive and effortless, Microsoft has said. Its ‘intelligent recap’ feature will divide the meeting into sections so employees can review the part most relevant to them.