Satya Nadella on how Microsoft Teams Premium is making meetings ‘more intelligent’

Satya Nadella at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Bengaluru on January 5.

Microsoft on Wednesday rolled out a premium Teams service powered by ChatGPT, with CEO Satya Nadella saying it would help make meetings more intelligent, personalised and protected.

Satya Nadella announced Microsoft’s new offering in a Twitter post, sharing a link to a blog post by Microsoft Teams VP Nicole Herskowitz.

“We’re bringing the power of large language models, including OpenAI’s GPT, to Teams Premium, as we make meetings more intelligent, personalized, and protected,” Nadella wrote on Twitter.



— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) February 1, 2023

“With live translations (for captions) now available in Teams Premium, you get AI-powered real-time translations from 40 spoken languages,” Microsoft said.

The premium service will cost $7 per month in June before increasing to $10 in July.

Microsoft last month said it would invest more in OpenAI, staking its future on the startup and tech behind the chatbot sensation ChatGPT. The company is working on incorporating AI-powered capabilities in several of its consumer and enterprise products.

(With inputs from Reuters)

OpenAI-owned ChatGPT will generate meeting notes, recommend tasks and offer live translations to make meetings more productive and effortless, Microsoft has said. Its ‘intelligent recap’ feature will divide the meeting into sections so employees can review the part most relevant to them.