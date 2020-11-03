Micromax In series launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch the live-stream, expected price and specifications

Indian smartphone brand Micromax is gearing up for its comeback in the smartphone market with the Micromax In series.

The company is expected to launch two new smartphones under the In series in India, namely the Micromax In 1 and In 1a. Micromax In 1 is said to be the company’s offering in the smartphones under Rs 10,000 segment, whereas the Micromax In 1a will be priced under Rs 15,000. The company has confirmed a bunch of Micromax In 1 and In 1a specifications ahead of the launch. Here’s everything you need to know about the Micromax In series price in India, specifications, etc.

Micromax In series launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

Micromax In 1 and In 1a launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on November 3. The Micromax In series launch will be hosted via an online event, which can be streamed on the Micromax India YouTube channel. You can tap/ click on the YouTube link below to watch the Micromax In Mobiles launch at 12 pm.

Micromax In 1, In 1a price in India

As per several reports online, Micromax In 1a and In 1 price in India is said to be between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000.

The official pricing will be announced at the In launch event on November 3.

Micromax In 1, In 1a specifications

Micromax has confirmed some of the Micromax In 1, In 1a specifications ahead of the launch. The smartphone series will sport an “X” pattern on the polycarbonate back. There will be a hole-punch cutout at the top of the HD+ display, which is said to be a 6.5-inch LCD.

At the back, the In 1a is said to sport a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, whereas the In 1 is likely to sport a 13MP dual-camera setup at the back.

Under the hood, Micromax In series is confirmed to feature MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 processors. The two smartphones will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

More details will be unveiled at the In 1 launch event on November 3.