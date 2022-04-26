English
    Micromax In 2c with 5,000 mAh Battery, Unisoc chipset launched in India: All you need to know

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

    Micromax has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India. The Micromax In 2c arrives with a Unisoc chipset, a large battery, and a dual-camera setup. The Micromax In 2c will compete with entry-level devices like the Realme C31, Redmi 10A, and the upcoming Infinix Smart 6, which is slated to arrive in India tomorrow, April 27.

    Micromax In 2c Price in India

    The Micromax In 2c at Rs 8,499 for the base 3GB/32GB model. However, the device will be available for an introductory price of Rs 7,499. There’s no official date when the introductory offer will end, but the In 2c will go on sale in India through Flipkart and the company’s official website starting May 1.

    Micromax In 2c Specifications 

    The Micromax In 2c is powered by a Unisoc T610 SoC and paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB of storage onboard that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Micromax In 2c runs the stock version of Android 11.

    The device sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen’s waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP selfie shooter. On the back, the In 2c opts for a dual-camera setup that comprises an 8 MP primary shooter and a depth sensor.

    The Micromax In 2c packs a large 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and more. The Micromax In 2c arrives in Brown and Silver colours.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Micromax #smartphones #UniSoC
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 05:20 pm
