Everything you need to know about the Micromax IN 1, IN 1a launch on November 3

Micromax is making a comeback in the Indian smartphone market with its “IN” range of smartphones. The company is rumoured to launch two new smartphones under the Micromax In series, namely the In 1 and In 1a. The Micromax IN 1 and IN 1a price in India is said to range between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000. Ahead of the launch, Micromax has started teasing some of the key specifications and features of its smartphone series. Here is everything you need to know about the IN 1 and IN 1a

Micromax IN 1a and IN 1 launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

Micromax IN 1 and IN 1a launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on November 3. The launch will be hosted via an online event, which can be streamed on the Micromax India YouTube channel.

Micromax IN 1, IN 1a price in India

As per several reports online, Micromax IN 1a and IN 1 price in India is said to be between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000.

The official pricing will be announced at the IN launch event.

Micromax IN 1, IN 1a specifications

Micromax has confirmed some of the Micromax IN 1, IN 1a specifications ahead of the launch. The smartphone series will have an “X” pattern on the polycarbonate back. There will also be a hole-punch cutout at the top of the HD+ display, which is said to be a 6.5-inch LCD.

At the back, the IN 1a is said to sport a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, whereas the IN 1 is likely to have a 13MP dual-camera setup at the back.

Under the hood, the Micromax IN series is confirmed to feature MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 processors. The two smartphones will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

More details will be unveiled at the IN 1 launch event on November 3.