Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC launched in India

Source: MySmartPrice

Fossil has unveiled the Michael Kors Access Gen 6 in India. The latest smartwatch powered by Wear OS is a more premium looking Fossil Gen 6. The Access Gen 6 is the latest in the line of smartwatches by Fossil, which holds the license to make smartwatches for Michael Kors.

Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Price in India

The Michael Kors Access Gen 6 features a starting price of Rs 24,995 in India. However, the top-end MKT5136 model will set you back Rs 32,495. The Access Gen 6 smartwatch comes in GoldGlitz, Rose Gold, Rose Gold Glitz, and a two-tone finish.

Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Features and Specs

The Michael Kors Access Gen 6 smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. For connectivity, the watch comes with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and GPS. And while the smartwatch does run on WearOS, it isn’t the latest version of the OS (Wear OS 3).

The Access Gen 6 watch sports a 1.28-inch AMOLED screen with a 326 ppi pixel density and a 44mm dial. The Gen 6 has support for the Google Play Store, Google Assistant, and other Google Play Services. The smartwatch features a stainless-steel build and a 3ATM water-resistant rating.

The smartwatch features a PPG heart rate sensor, blood-oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and the ability to track sports modes. The Access Gen 6 also boasts a built-in speaker to take calls directly from the watch. Lastly, it comes with fast-charging support, delivering an 80 percent charge in 30 minutes.