Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T launch today in India: Where to watch the live-stream, leaked India price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10T series launches on October 15 in India. The premium Mi smartphones have been unveiled internationally and are set to make their debut today in India. Xiaomi is expected to launch three smartphones under Mi 10T series - Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro. Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India will be unveiled later today during the online-only launch event.

Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T launch event: Where to watch the live-stream

Xiaomi Mi 10T launch event is scheduled to start on October 15 at 12 pm. The virtual event will be broadcasted on Xiaomi’s official YouTube channel and other social media accounts. You can click/ tap on the YouTube link below to watch the Mi 10T launch in India at 12 pm.

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India (leaked)

A day before the Mi 10T launch, Xiaomi accidentally leaked the Mi 10T Pro price in India. The most-premium Mi 10T series smartphone would be available for Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM variant.

Mi 10T Pro is priced starting from EUR 599 (Roughly Rs 51,700) for the 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256GB model will set you back EUR 649 (Roughly Rs 56,000). The standard Mi 10T is priced at EUR 499 (Roughly Rs 43,050) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB configuration will set you back EUR 549 (Roughly Rs 47,350).

Xiaomi is known for its aggressive pricing strategy in India. We can expect the Mi 10 series price in India to be between Rs 30,000 and Rs 45,000.

Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro get powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The 120Hz refresh rate display is HDR10 certified, supports MEMC and features a brightness of 650 nits.

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro pack a 5,000 mAh battery, which can be charged with the included 33W adapter. The fingerprint reader on the Mi 10T duo is shifted to the right side.

The biggest difference between the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro lies in the main camera of both phones. Mi 10T Pro opts for a triple camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor that features 4-in-1 binning and an f/1.7 aperture. The standard Mi 10T gets a 64 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture.

Both smartphones share the two cameras that include a 13 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP macro camera. The hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.