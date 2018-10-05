Mercedes launches AMG G63 in India at Rs 2.19 crore

The 2018 Mercedes AMG G63 which made was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year has finally made its way to the Indian market. This latest variant retails at Rs 2.19 crore (Ex-showroom), the same as the outgoing model.

The 2018 Mercedes SUV is encased in an aluminium body shell on a wider ladder frame chassis. This increases the width of the car by 210 mm adding 10 mm of leg room for the rear passenger. The chassis and reworked suspension also contribute to a high ground clearance by 241 mm.

The G63 gets AMG spec styling with a new front grille, revised bumper and side mounted exhausts positioned below the rear door. 81 LED modules for the headlamps with a high beam assist function that adjusts the light depending on oncoming traffic. The 21-inch alloys come standard with the SUV.

On the inside, the car gets a new dashboard design with Mercedes-Benz's Widescreen Cockpit. Analogue instrumentation comes standard and can be upgraded to digital. It also features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The rear bench can also be folded to increase boot space.

Mechanically, the G63 is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo petrol replacing the old 5.5-litre V8. The engine is capable of churning out 585 hp at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm of peak torque between 2,500 and 3,500 rpm. A 9-speed automatic transmission will send power to all four wheels. The SUV is capable of a 0-100 time of 4.5 seconds while achieving a top speed of 220 km/h.

The Mercedes AMG G63 will continue to rival the Range Rover SVR in India priced at Rs 7.97 crore.