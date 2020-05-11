Meizu 17, Meizu 17 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, quad-camera setup and 90Hz AMOLED display

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu recently unveiled its first 5G smartphones. The Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro are both powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and are almost visually indistinguishable. However, the Pro version has a few differences in charging support, rear camera sensors and faster RAM.

Meizu 17 Series Specifications

Both the Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The panel features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint reader. The panel also boasts a 90Hz refresh and HDR10+ support. The Meizu 17 series gets dual speakers and the Meizu mEngine 3.0 haptic engine. The punch-hole notch on the screen of both phones houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

In terms of optics, the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 is utilised on the primary shooter on both devices. The Meizu 17 Pro opts for an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 8x lossless zoom, a 32-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a fourth 3D ToF camera. The standard Meizu 17 gets a 12-megapixel wide shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging support, while the Pro version also gets 27W wireless charging support. The Snapdragon 865 chipset is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM on the Meizu 17, while the Meizu 17 Pro can be specced with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Both phones come with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options. The Meizu 17 series runs on Android 10 with the Flyme 8.1 skin.

Meizu 17 (8GB + 128GB) CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 39,520) Meizu 17 (8GB + 256GB) CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 42,725) Meizu 17 Pro (8GB + 128GB) CNY 4,299 (Roughly Rs 45,930) Meizu 17 Pro (12GB + 256GB) CNY 4,699 (Roughly Rs 50,200)

The Meizu 17 arrives in green, grey, and white colours, while the Pro variant is available in mint green, white, and black colours. Meizu has also announced two limited edition Meizu 17 devices. The Collectors Edition 17 Pro will retail for CNY 9,999 (Roughly Rs 1,06,836), while the Aircraft Carrier version of the Meizu 17 will be priced at CNY 4,299 (Roughly Rs 45,930). Both the Meizu 17 variants are already available in China. However, international availability has not been confirmed yet.