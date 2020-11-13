PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

macOS Big Sur is now available for download: Check if your Mac is compatible and how you can install it

macOS Big Sur is compatible with older Macs as well, dating back to 2013.

Moneycontrol News

Apple confirmed that it would be releasing its next big version of macOS, called Big Sur on November 12. And as expected, the first iteration of macOS Big Sur is officially out. The new mac operating system is optimised for Apple’s new M1 chip, which powers the new Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro.

First announced at WWDC 2020, macOS Big Sur is now available for download and brings a ton of new features. While macOS Big Sur is best experienced on the new Macs with the M1 chips, it will also work on older Intel-based Macs. Here’s a list of compatible Macs:

  • 2015 and later MacBook

  • 2013 and later MacBook Air

  • 2013 and later MacBook Pro

  • 2014 and later Mac mini

  • 2014 and later iMac

  • 2017 and later iMac Pro

  • 2013 and later Mac Pro


How to install macOS Big Sur?

To install updates manually on your Mac, you can choose between either of the below steps:

  • To download macOS software updates, choose Apple Menu > System Preferences, then click Software Update.

  • To update software downloaded from the App Store, choose Apple Menu > App Store, then click Updates.

The new OS brings a fresh design with multiple enhancements to Messages, Maps, and Safari as well as improved privacy and security features. For more information on the new features coming to macOS 11 Big Sur, head on over to the link.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 02:13 pm

tags #Apple #laptops

