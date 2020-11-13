macOS Big Sur is now available for download: Check if your Mac is compatible and how you can install it

Apple confirmed that it would be releasing its next big version of macOS, called Big Sur on November 12. And as expected, the first iteration of macOS Big Sur is officially out. The new mac operating system is optimised for Apple’s new M1 chip, which powers the new Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro.



2015 and later MacBook



2013 and later MacBook Air



2013 and later MacBook Pro



2014 and later Mac mini



2014 and later iMac



2017 and later iMac Pro



2013 and later Mac Pro



First announced at WWDC 2020 , macOS Big Sur is now available for download and brings a ton of new features. While macOS Big Sur is best experienced on the new Macs with the M1 chips, it will also work on older Intel-based Macs. Here’s a list of compatible Macs:

How to install macOS Big Sur?



To download macOS software updates, choose Apple Menu > System Preferences, then click Software Update.



To update software downloaded from the App Store, choose Apple Menu > App Store, then click Updates.

