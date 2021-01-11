Looking for WhatsApp alternative? Tamil-based app Zoho Arattai could soon compete with Signal, Telegram

The new WhatsApp privacy policy has led to users search for its alternatives. As Signal and Telegram see a surge in downloads, India’s Zoho is launching a new messaging app for users looking for a WhatsApp alternative. The company will soon launch an app called Arattai very soon.

Arattai, in Tamil, means chit-chat. Zoho’s founder Sridhar Vembu confirmed that the company will be rolling out its messaging app to users very soon. He further stated that the app is being currently tested as part of the “Friends-and-family trial release”.

The Arattai app is already available for download on the Google Play Store. At the time of writing this, Arattai downloads have breached the 10,000-mark and has an average rating of 4.6. Some of the reviews posted on January 8 and later state that the app is the best replacement for WhatsApp.

Arattai also claims that the user data shared on the app is private and is accessible only by the user. “Customer privacy is our number one priority. Arattai makes sure that your data is private and is accessible only by you,” the app’s description reads.

On iOS, Arattai has an average rating of 4.9. Data linked with the user shows the Arattai might collect the user’s contact information, usage data, diagnostics, usage data, and contacts.

Also read: Here're top five privacy-focused messaging app as WhatsApp alternatives