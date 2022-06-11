Logitech-owned Blue Microphones launches 2 mics aimed at streamers, creators

(Image Courtesy: Logitech)

The Logitech-owned Blue Microphones has launched two new premium mics in India aimed at content creators and streamers.

The Yeti X and Yeti Nano have Blue's proprietary "voice" software, that enables users to use a variety of built-in effects and presets.

The microphones would allow users to get broadcast quality results for gaming, streaming, and podcasts, the company said on June 10. The USB-powered microphones are simple to set up and operate, it said.

The Yeti X is the premium option priced at Rs 17,495, and comes with four primary condenser capsules, tuned specifically for voice and clarity. It also has an 11-segment LED visualizer, with levels marked from green to red, so you can check your sound levels at a glance.

There is also a multi-function smart knob that allows users to control mic gain, volume and headphone volume. It can also be used to blend the microphone signal with sounds from the computer.

Priced at Rs 9,995, the Yeti Nano is the more affordable option. It features two condenser capsules, and, like the Yeti X, supports high quality 24-bit/48 kHz recording.

Both microphones have a dedicated cardioid mode that can record sounds directly in front of the microphone and omnidirectional mode, which picks up sound equally from all directions.

Bi-directional mode is exclusive to the Yeti X, which allows recording sounds from both the front and back of the microphone. There is also a stereo mode only on the Yeti X, which uses the mic's left and right channels to capture sound.