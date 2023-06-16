Today in AI: Google tells employees not to share data with AI chatbots including Bard, EU Parliament passes draft of AI Act and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

'Don't share information with AI bots, including Bard': Google's warning to employees

The company has also warned employees against using code generated by an AI.





According to a report by Reuters, the company has told employees that human reviewers may read their conversations with the bot. There is also a risk of the AI bots reproducing the data, which may lead to leaks.



According to Insider, Google had issued similar warnings to employees in February of this year, a month before it launched Bard AI. Google's privacy notice sent out in June stated, "Don't include confidential or sensitive information in your Bard conversations".



European Parliament passes draft for AI Act

The representatives are hoping to have a final version of the law ready by the end of the year.





If the law passes, it would put several restrictions on the use of AI including limiting the use of facial recognition technology, and would require AI companies like OpenAI, Microsoft and Google to disclose more information on how they operate AI bots like ChatGPT, Bing AI and Bard AI.



The act still needs to be talked out, and the finer details will be negotiated upon, such as exemptions for facial recognition under national security. The representatives are hoping to have a final version of the law ready by the end of the year.



Logitech's Streamlabs introduces AI-based podcast editor

Streamlabs Ultra subscribers will get access to the new tool that allows them transcribe videos or generate real-time translations and more.

