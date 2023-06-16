European Parliament passes draft for AI Act: Here are the details

The act still needs to be talked out, and the finer details will be negotiated upon, such as exemptions for facial recognition under national security. (Image: Reuters)

The European Parliament, a legislative branch of the European Union, has passed a draft of the proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act.

If the draft passes, it would put several restrictions on the use of AI including limiting the use of facial recognition technology, and would require AI companies like OpenAI, Microsoft and Google to disclose more information on how they operate AI bots like ChatGPT, Bing AI and Bard AI.

As reported by The New York Times, the AI Act is a potential model that will set the guidelines for regulating the developing technology.

While the passing of the draft does not guarantee that it will become law, it is one step closer. A final version of the law is not expected to be passed until later this year.

According to Engadget, the law will also curtail the use of remote biometric systems, and devices that exhibit behavioural manipulation such as voice-activated toys that may encourage anti-social behaviour in children.

Technologies that show bias toward socio-economic status or characteristics will also be under the radar. Systems that are labelled "high-risk" by the EU will need to disclose their data collection policies and need to be registered in the database.

The act still needs to be talked out, and the finer details will be negotiated upon, such as exemptions for facial recognition under national security. The representatives are hoping to have a final version of the law ready by the end of the year.