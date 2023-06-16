Logitech's Streamlabs introduces AI-based podcast editor

The AI editor allows users to repurpose their YouTube or Twitch content for other social media platforms .(Image: Logitech)

Logitech-owned Streamlabs have introduced an AI-based Podcast Editor for their Streamlabs Ultra subscribers. The text-based editing tool allows users to generate real-time transcriptions and translations.

The editor can also add images and subtitles to video podcasts with support for several languages. It can create clips for sharing on platforms like TikTok or other social media platforms.

Once a transcript is auto-generated, the tool can remove unnecessary pauses or breaks from highlighted sentences.

Users will also be able to create short clips from the podcast by simply highlighting the start and end points in the transcript. All of the changes will be reflected in the original video or audio file as well.

It allows users to repurpose their YouTube or Twitch content for other platforms like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts or TikTok. Non-subscribers will get limited access to the tool, and they can edit one hour of content per month using the free version of the tool.