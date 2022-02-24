English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard with GX Blue keys launched in India; check price, specs

    The Gaming Keyboard is equipped with Logitech's GX Blue Keys and a tenkeyless design

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Logitech)

    (Image Courtesy: Logitech)

    Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard has been launched in India. Priced at Rs. 10,995, the Pro series keyboard features GX Blue mechanical switches that the company says feature an audible, tactile and clicky feedback, and is engineered for performance.

    “Gamers, especially pros, demand switches that offer solid, secure key presses for better responsiveness,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager, Logitech Gaming, in a statement to the press.

    Also Read: Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Review | A mouse that compromises on nothing

    “That’s why we wanted to design and build a new PRO keyboard that gives gamers the ability to match their style of play. With the launch of the G Pro mechanical keyboard, we’ve delivered a new level of performance that is optimized for the unique needs of the pro gamers,” Desai added.

    Logitech says that the gaming keyboard has been "designed to the exacting standards of the world’s top esports professionals," and is built to provide competition-grade reliability and performance, with enhancements designed to improve the experience, "without getting in the way."

    Close

    Related stories

    The keyboard features a compact tenkeyless design that makes it easy to carry around and pack for easy transport. It also has a detachable micro-USB connector that ensures the wires don't snap when pulled or transporting it from one place to another. There is also a support arm for a reliable connection.

    Also Read: Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headphones launched in India: Everything you need to know

    Besides these, the RGB lighting on the keyboard can be fully customised and recalled using on-board memory profiles.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #gaming keyboards #GX Blue Switches #Logitech #Logitech G #Mechanical Keyboards #Tenkeyless
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 05:16 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.