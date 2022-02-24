Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard with GX Blue keys launched in India; check price, specs

(Image Courtesy: Logitech)

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard has been launched in India. Priced at Rs. 10,995, the Pro series keyboard features GX Blue mechanical switches that the company says feature an audible, tactile and clicky feedback, and is engineered for performance.

“Gamers, especially pros, demand switches that offer solid, secure key presses for better responsiveness,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager, Logitech Gaming, in a statement to the press.

“That’s why we wanted to design and build a new PRO keyboard that gives gamers the ability to match their style of play. With the launch of the G Pro mechanical keyboard, we’ve delivered a new level of performance that is optimized for the unique needs of the pro gamers,” Desai added.

Logitech says that the gaming keyboard has been "designed to the exacting standards of the world’s top esports professionals," and is built to provide competition-grade reliability and performance, with enhancements designed to improve the experience, "without getting in the way."

The keyboard features a compact tenkeyless design that makes it easy to carry around and pack for easy transport. It also has a detachable micro-USB connector that ensures the wires don't snap when pulled or transporting it from one place to another. There is also a support arm for a reliable connection.

Besides these, the RGB lighting on the keyboard can be fully customised and recalled using on-board memory profiles.