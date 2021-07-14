Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headphones launched in India: Everything you need to know

Logitech recently launched a new pair of wired gaming headphones in India. The Logitech G335 gaming headset features 40mm neodymium drivers, an ergonomic design, inbuilt controls, and more. The headphones feature a similar design as the award-winning G733 wireless gaming headset.

Logitech G335 Gaming Headphones Price in India

The Logitech G335 wired gaming headphones are priced at Rs 6,795 in India. They are available in two colours including Black and White. Logitech’s new wired gaming headphones will be available on Amazon for Rs 6,495.

Consumers paying using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can avail a 5 percent cashback. Additionally, Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI plan that starts from Rs 306 per month.

Logitech G335 Gaming Headphones Features

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset features easy “plug and play” capabilities and can be used with almost any gaming platform via the 3.5mm audio jack. The headphones feature an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpads. You also get built-in controls, a volume roller located directly on the ear cup and a flip-to-mute mic.

The headphones’ 40mm neodymium drivers deliver powerful gaming-grade audio. The G335 gaming headphones weigh 240g and a slimmer design to sit comfortably on your head. Logitech also says that the G335 gaming headset is Discord Certified for crystal clear audio and communication clarity.