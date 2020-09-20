Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Review | A mouse that compromises on nothing

Software | You’ll have to download Logitech’s G Hub software to fully customize the G502 Lightspeed. The Logitech logo on the palm rest is the only customizable light on this mouse, so there’s not a lot going on so far as RGB lighting is concerned. The mouse has 11 configurable buttons, which can be used to map commands, macros, or other functions. You also get a G-Shift option that allows you to program a secondary set of commands, allowing you to switch between profiles on the fly. You can also store up to five profiles in the gadget's onboard memory. The mouse also comes with five DPI presets that can be set as per your preference. One of the four presets is specifically tailored for the DPI-drop or ‘sniper’ button. It is worth noting as far as gaming software is concerned, the G Hub leans towards the complex side, but it doesn’t take long to get accustomed to.