Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Review | A mouse that compromises on nothing

Including Price Carlsen Martin Introduction | The Logitech G502 gaming mouse first arrived on the scene in 2014. Two years later, the G502 was retrofitted with some cool RGB lighting. Then in 2018, the G502 was updated with Logitech’s “Hero” sensor. Now, around six years since the debut of the original G502, the wait is finally over, with Logitech unveiling the new G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse. The Logitech G502 is undoubtedly one of the best gaming mice on the market, and I say that as a long-term user. So, for me, there was only one question with the G502 wireless gaming mouse, “is there any reason to stay wire?”. Well, let’s find out together. What's in the Box | Before we get into the review, let’s take a look at the specs of the G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse. Firstly, the mouse has 11 buttons in total that can easily be customized using the Logitech’s G Hub software. The mouse features a matte black finish, with Hero (High-Efficiency Rating Optical) sensor that can scale between 100 and 16,000 DPI. The mouse weighs 114 grams with 16 grams of additional weight that can be added on. There is a micro-USB port for Logitech’s braided charging cable. Additionally, there is a 2.4GHz adapter included in the box. Design | First, let’s look at the design. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse has a similar design to its wired compatriot. At 5.2 by 3 by 1.6 inches, it is on the larger side, but it doesn’t take time getting used too. It features a matte black finish with an RGB Logitech logo. The mouse has an ergonomic design, with a curved thumb rest and textured grips. The G502 wireless gaming mouse weighs around 114 grams, which feels particularly light in the hand. I’ve been using this mouse for hours at a time, and it is particularly comfortable. Logitech does include six extra weights in the box, which allows you to add 16 grams to the mouse if you prefer a slightly heavier mouse. It is worth noting that this mouse is designed for right-hand use. Performance | The Logitech G502 is an excellent overall gaming mouse; it can be used in FPS, MOBA, or MMORPG titles. One of the reasons for its excellent utility in several different scenarios is the addition of 10 buttons on the mouse. There is the standard left-click, right-click, and scroll wheel click, but beyond that, you get two buttons to the side, a sniper button, two buttons to the top left edge. Logitech has also included two buttons under the scroll wheel, one to adjust scrolling and another to check the battery. Performance | All the buttons on the mouse can be programmed to map different keys or functions. The scroll wheel can be further divided into three buttons, one regular click, while the other two can be mapped by moving the wheel to the right or left. The button layout is well spaced out and doesn’t feel too cluttered. I didn’t find myself using the top two corner buttons too much, but in MMORPG’s like World of Warcraft, where you literally have spells in double digits, they can be particularly useful. The image on top shows the default mapping of each of the ten buttons. Performance | The G502 mouse features Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed Wi-Fi wireless technology, allowing for sub-millisecond lag. The new technology coupled with the HERO sensor makes for a very formidable gaming mouse. I tested the G502 Lightspeed gaming mouse in multiple games, including Heroes of the Storm, Battlefield V, Overwatch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, World of Warcraft, Apex Legends, and The Witcher 3. I have to say that the mouse performs flawlessly in all the games tested. The G502 Lightspeed made the transition from wired to wireless very smooth. Lightspeed’s end-to-end optimized 2.4GHz connection is indistinguishable from a wired connection, it didn’t really hamper gameplay in any way. Battery | In terms of battery life, Logitech promises 48 hours with the RGB lighting on and 60 hours with the lights turned off. In my view, the battery life on the G502 Lightspeed was incredible, I so rarely thought about charging the mouse, and even when I did reach for the cable, I’d often find that the mouse still has a good 10-percent of battery life left in the tank. When battery eventually drains out, the mouse can be charged using the braided micro USB cable in the box. However, you can still use the G502 Lightspeed while charging it, although you’ll be stuck with the cord for about an hour or so, depending on how much you want to charge the battery. Software | You’ll have to download Logitech’s G Hub software to fully customize the G502 Lightspeed. The Logitech logo on the palm rest is the only customizable light on this mouse, so there’s not a lot going on so far as RGB lighting is concerned. The mouse has 11 configurable buttons, which can be used to map commands, macros, or other functions. You also get a G-Shift option that allows you to program a secondary set of commands, allowing you to switch between profiles on the fly. You can also store up to five profiles in the gadget's onboard memory. The mouse also comes with five DPI presets that can be set as per your preference. One of the four presets is specifically tailored for the DPI-drop or ‘sniper’ button. It is worth noting as far as gaming software is concerned, the G Hub leans towards the complex side, but it doesn’t take long to get accustomed to. Bottom Line | Overall, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is arguably one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market. On the surface, the mouse is indistinguishable from the G502 Hero, but on the inside things couldn’t be more different. Despite the onboard button, the G502 Lightspeed is surprisingly lighter than its wired sibling. Logitech has used a lightweight internal Endoskeleton to retain the original G502 experience, without the extra weight of going wireless. There is another very subtle change in the form of mechanical spring button tensioning to the left and right clicks, removing pre-travel and allowing the button to recover from a click faster. Bottom Line | I also occasionally transitioned between both the G502 Lightspeed and the G502 Hero to see if it impacted gameplay, but it didn’t make the slightest difference. I can see why Logitech has taken its time making the G502 wireless. Fans of Logitech’s G502 series will really appreciate how Logitech has managed to capture every great aspect of this mouse while cutting the cord. I’ve always been a sceptic of wireless gaming accessories, but the G502 Lightspeed has definitely changed my mind so far as mice as cornered. With its ergonomic build, 11 programmable buttons, not so important super-fast scroll wheel, excellent battery life, and wireless freedom without any latency issues, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed could be the last mouse that you ever buy. Price | The one area where the Logitech G502 Lightspeed does really well is in the price department. The mouse is available for Rs 13,995 on Amazon India, Rs 12,999 on Prime ABGB, and Rs 12,499 on MD Computers. Even by a wireless gaming mouse standard, the price is quite high. But even then, I wouldn’t call it farfetched. You have to consider two verticals here. First, there aren’t many options when searching for wireless gaming mice in India, and when you factor in ‘good options’ that list is cut down even further. Secondly, all the ‘good options’ are pretty much in the same price range as the Logitech G502 Lightspeed. I’d say for its respective price range, which is around Rs 10,000 to 15,000, this is pretty much the best wireless gaming mouse you can buy in India. First Published on Sep 20, 2020 02:06 pm