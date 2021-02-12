Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India with 2K OLED Display, Snapdragon 730G, 8600 mAh Battery: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Lenovo just dropped a new flagship tablet in India, touted as its “most powerful consumer android tablet”. The Tab P11 Pro features a powerful chipset, vibrant OLED panel, and a sleek design.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Price

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 44,999. The tablet will go on sale at midnight on 14th February 2021 across Lenovo’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart. For the first 30 days, Lenovo will be offering a Keyboard Cover worth Rs 10,000 with the tablet for Rs 49,999. The P11 Pro will be available across offline retail channels soon. The tablet is available in a Slate Grey colour option.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Specs

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is powered by the 8nm Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The tablet arrives with 128GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256GB. Lenovo’s flagship tablet packs an 8600 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro sports an 11.5-inch (2560 x 1600) OLED display with HDR support. Additionally, a TÜV Rheinland-certified screen and Lenovo Eye Care mode help reduce harmful blue light. The device also supports Netflix in HD and provides up to 500 nits brightness.

For optics, the P11 Pro has an 8 MP (RGB) + 8.0MP (IR) camera setup. On the back, the tablet has a 13 MP wide-angle camera and a 5 MP ultrawide camera. In terms of audio, the Tab P11 Pro is equipped with quad JBL speakers with 2.5cc chambers optimised by Dolby Atmos. Lenovo’s latest flagship tablet runs on Android 10.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, and more. The Tab P11 Pro arrives with an optional pen with a 60 mAh battery that offers 100 hours of battery life. Lenovo will announce local availability and pricing of the Precision Pen 2 soon.