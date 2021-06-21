Leaked memo reveals OnePlus will operate as an Oppo sub-brand with its own identity

In a recent blog post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that OnePlus will be merging more teams with Oppo to offer better software supports to its users. However, Lau confirmed that the OnePlus brand would still operate independently, despite integrating both software and hardware teams with Oppo. Now, tipster Evan Blass has obtained an internal document that explains the integration in simpler terms.



Just received these talking points on the new relationship between Oppo and OnePlus. Might help to clear up some confusion. pic.twitter.com/mIVyjcmeKD

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 18, 2021

The document appears to be talking points for the PR team to help explain the integration between the two brands. Point three in the memo notes – “With the integration, OnePlus becomes a brand within Oppo, however, will continue to function as an independent entity.”

OnePlus and Oppo previously operated as independent brands under parent company BBK Electronics. However, now, the change means that OnePlus will operate under the Oppo label, but will maintain its own identity while merging business activities.

The memo notes, “With the merging of both the firms, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products. It will also allow us to be more efficient in our operations.” Lau’s role as chief product officer at Oppo will make him responsible for the product strategies of both brands.

The move appears to be part of a greater integration effort between the two brands to aid in streamlining daily operations. OnePlus merged its hardware teams with Oppo earlier this year. At the moment, it doesn’t seem like anything is going to change for the users, but future smartphones from both brands should benefit from the move.