OnePlus merging more teams with Oppo to deliver 'faster and more stable' software updates

Despite having the same parent company (BBK Electronics) and sharing the same resources, OnePlus and Oppo operate as individual brands with their own individual resources. However, last year, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took a bigger role in the company to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and Oppo. And now, he’s begun merging more teams internally to better streamline operations and capitalise on additional shared resources.

In an official forum post, Lau announced that OnePlus is embarking on a new journey that involves integrating teams from OnePlus and Oppo together.

Lau said, “I’m confident that this change will be positive for our community and our users. With this deeper integration with OPPO, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products for you. It will also allow us to be more efficient, for example, bringing faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users.”

Oppo and OnePlus already began the merger process earlier this year, when the two brands merged hardware R&D teams. Lau notes that the move saw positive results and integrating the remainder of the OnePlus organization with Oppo will offer better efficiency and faster software updates in the future.

It is worth noting that the OnePlus brand will continue to operate independently, but inner workings will change, with OnePlus now having more resources at its disposal. Lau concludes the post noting that “OnePlus’ commitment” to its users will remain the same. However, we’ll have to wait till the fall when Android 12 releases to see how this move will help streamline OnePlus and Oppo’s update process.