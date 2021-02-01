Lava Mobiles to ramp up production and workforce to boost India sales

Lava Mobiles plans to make a big comeback in 2021. The Indian smartphone company recently launched the Lava Z series of smartphones. It also launched the world's first customisable smartphone developed in India under the Lava MyZ program. The Noida-based company now plans to hold its ground after the comeback by expanding its distribution network and ramping up the workforce.

Lava Mobiles India President Sunil Rana detailed down the company’s plans for 2021. Rana believes that staying away from sponsorships will help the company save cost. Lava Mobiles also plans to pass on the benefits by offering phones at lower prices, according to Business Standard.

“We will offer better products at lower prices that will itself generate interest among buyers. Further, we will be leveraging the digital medium that allows targeted ads and thus, offers a higher return on investments,” Rana said.

The company will also expand its distribution network and venture into new markets. Lava is also planning to enter international markets to take advantage of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Lava is one of the 16 companies that qualified for the production linked incentive scheme of the government. The company is eligible for incentives on mobile phones priced under Rs 15,000 a unit under the domestic company category of the scheme. It plans to enter markets that are relatively less competitive in Africa and West Asia.

Improving production capacity and ramping up the workforce is also on the cards. Lava claims to have a manufacturing capacity of 4 crore feature phones and 2.6 crore smartphones per annum. It plans to invest Rs 200 crore to amply production numbers. It will also add 3,000 new employees to its workforce, with the aim to capture 5 percent of the market share.