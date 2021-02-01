MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Lava Mobiles to ramp up production and workforce to boost India sales

Lava is also planning to enter international markets to take advantage of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

Lava Mobiles plans to make a big comeback in 2021. The Indian smartphone company recently launched the Lava Z series of smartphones. It also launched the world's first customisable smartphone developed in India under the Lava MyZ program. The Noida-based company now plans to hold its ground after the comeback by expanding its distribution network and ramping up the workforce.

Lava Mobiles India President Sunil Rana detailed down the company’s plans for 2021. Rana believes that staying away from sponsorships will help the company save cost. Lava Mobiles also plans to pass on the benefits by offering phones at lower prices, according to Business Standard.

“We will offer better products at lower prices that will itself generate interest among buyers. Further, we will be leveraging the digital medium that allows targeted ads and thus, offers a higher return on investments,” Rana said.

The company will also expand its distribution network and venture into new markets. Lava is also planning to enter international markets to take advantage of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Lava is one of the 16 companies that qualified for the production linked incentive scheme of the government. The company is eligible for incentives on mobile phones priced under Rs 15,000 a unit under the domestic company category of the scheme. It plans to enter markets that are relatively less competitive in Africa and West Asia.

Improving production capacity and ramping up the workforce is also on the cards. Lava claims to have a manufacturing capacity of 4 crore feature phones and 2.6 crore smartphones per annum. It plans to invest Rs 200 crore to amply production numbers. It will also add 3,000 new employees to its workforce, with the aim to capture 5 percent of the market share.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Lava Mobiles #smartphones
first published: Feb 1, 2021 09:29 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.