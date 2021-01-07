Lava launches world's first customisable smartphone developed in India

Indian smartphone company Lava Mobiles, on Thursday, unveiled the world's first customisable smartphone that allows customers to choose the components -- camera, memory, storage capacity and colour -- on their own from the company's website. Alongside, the company also launched a range of budget smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India under the Lava Z series.

Lava myZ is the company's customisable smartphone series. Customers can choose from up to 66 combinations of camera, RAM, ROM and colour that fit in their requirements and use case.

"Customers can also come to upgrade their mobile phones at any time of their device life. They can choose any of the components of their choice -- front camera, rear camera, RAM, ROM, and colour on pre-purchase and upgrade from lower configuration to higher configuration. The entire program has been done by talents in India," Raina said.

As part of the new product portfolio, Lava Mobiles launched the first phone designed by its engineers in India called the Lava Z1. It comes with 2GB RAM and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with a military grade certification priced at Rs 5,499 a unit.

The Indian smartphone manufacturer also launched three more smartphones under Rs 10,000 called the Lava Z2, Lava Z4, and Lava Z6. The three smartphones come with a Mediatek octa-core processor with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 5,000 mAH battery in the price range of Rs 6,999 to Rs 9,999.

MyZ along with Z2, Z4 and Z6 will be available for purchase from January 11 across online and offline channels.

Lava is one of the 16 companies that qualified for the production linked incentive scheme of the government. The company is eligible for incentives on mobile phones priced under Rs 15,000 a unit under the domestic company category of the scheme.

Lava claims to have manufacturing capacity of 4 crore feature phones and 2.6 crore smartphones per annum.

The company also announced foray into wearable segment with BeFIT smartband for Rs 2,699 a unit that can measure body temperature, oxygen level, heart rate etc.

Lava's smartphone upgrade service ZUp, smartphone Z1 and BeFIT smartband will be available for purchase from January 26.