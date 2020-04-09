App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Latest WhatsApp beta for Android update brings new Advanced Search and Protect Backup features

The Facebook-owned company is also working on a new ‘auto-download’ setting that will not download frequently-forwarded images, videos, documents and voice messages.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp continues to add new features to make the user experience on its app better with each update. The company is reportedly working on two such new features called Advanced Search and Protect Backup.

Starting with Advanced Search, the feature is already available on iOS and is soon making its way to the Android app, according to WABetaInfo. WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.20.117 includes details of the Advanced Search feature which allows users to search for media shared within the app. This means that one can easily find the photos, videos, GIFs, and other documents by just doing a text-based search on WhatsApp. The feature is still under development and it is unknown when it will be rolled out to the public.

The second major feature which is a part of the WhatsApp beta update is Protect Backup. The feature lets users take a back up of their WhatsApp chat and other data to Google Drive using a passcode. Currently, WhatsApp does allow users to take a back up of their chats to Google Drive but without any password protection. The feature will act as an additional layer of security and reduces the risk of loss of data when hacked. WABetaInfo further notes that the password is not stored on WhatsApp or Facebook’s servers, so if you forget your password, you cannot recover the chat history from the backup.

Also Read: New WhatsApp update makes it 'easier' for users to make voice and video calls

The Facebook-owned company is also working on a new ‘auto-download’ setting that will not download frequently-forwarded images, videos, documents and voice messages. According to the report, the feature will be enabled by default and users can make changes in WhatsApp Settings > Chats Settings.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 03:36 pm

tags #WhatsApp

