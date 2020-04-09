New WhatsApp update makes it 'easier' for users to make voice and video calls

WhatsApp has made a tiny tweak to the voice and video call feature on its Android and iOS app. The new update, according to WhatsApp, makes it “easier” for users to make group calls on the messaging app.

"We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of four or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat,” WhatsApp posted on Twitter.

This means that users can simply open the group chat window and tap on the voice/video call icon present on the top-right corner. Doing so will automatically start a group call with four or fewer participants. Previously, users had to manually select individuals before making a group call.

Keep in mind that the feature works only for groups having four or fewer members, which is the maximum count the app supports at the moment.

As people are staying at home while maintaining a social distance, the demand for video calling apps has been on the rise. Considering the situation, WhatsApp could have ideally increased the limit for group video call members, like its biggest competitors — Zoom, Google Duo/ Meet, etc.