Kawasaki starts accepting pre-bookings for the Ninja ZX-6R; launch scheduled for January

Bike maker Kawasaki has started accepting pre-bookings for the Ninja ZX-6R for a booking amount of Rs 1.50 lakh. The bike is expected to launch in January, 2019 and bookings will be open only till November 30.

The ZX-6R got a makeover in September and along with its cosmetic changes, the bike received some well-deserved electronic upgrades as well.

It is styled a lot like the Ninja 400 with a sharper front cowl and reworked tail section and full-LED headlamps and tail lights. The bike gets an updated semi-digital instrument console with fuel gauge, range and an eco-mode indicator.

The ZX-6R's electronics package now includes Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock braking system (KIBS), Kawasaki Traction Control, (KTC), Kawasaki quick shifter (KQS) (upshift only) and two power modes.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike is powered by a 636cc inline-four engine which produces 129.7 PS of power and 70.6 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and is now compliant with Euro-V norms.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be brought to India via the CKD (completely knocked down) route, same as the ZX-10R, and will be assembled at Kawasaki's Chakan plant. Prices will be announced by the company soon and deliveries are set to begin after January, 2019.

Upon launch, the mid-segment sports bike has no real direct competition. However, there is the Street Triple RS that comes close, but it is a naked bike. There is also the Ducati 959 Panigale, which is more powerful.