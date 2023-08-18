Jio launches Netflix subscriptions on prepaid plans; all details here

This is the first time a Netflix subscription is being offered as part of a prepaid bundled plan (Image: Reliance Jio/Jio Platforms)

Reliance Jio on August 18 announced that it is now introducing prepaid mobile plans with an included Netflix subscription

The company had already bundled the subscription with postpaid and fiber plans, and are now introducing it with prepaid packages.

The Rs 1,099 plan will have a validity of 84 days and offer the customer 2GB per day data, unlimited voice and unlimited 5G data, including a subscription to Netflix's mobile plan, which costs Rs 149 per month, or Rs 1,788 per year.

The Rs 1,499 plan will also be valid for 84 days, offer 3GB per day of data, unlimited 5G data and unlimited voice. Included with it is the subscription to Netflix Basic, which costs Rs 199 per month or Rs 2,388 per year.

“We are committed to bringing world class services to our users. The launch of Netflix bundles with our prepaid plan is yet another step to demonstrate our resolve. Our partnership with global partners like Netflix has grown in strength and together we are creating use cases for rest of the world to follow," said Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.