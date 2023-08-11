Jio's Radisys completes acquisition of Mimosa Networks months after announcing $60 mn deal

The acquisition deal was first announced in March 2023

Reliance Jio's wholly-owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation on August 11 announced that it has completed the acquisition of communications equipment company Mimosa Networks, which was so far owned by the Florida-headquartered telecom gear maker Airspan Networks.

The completion of the acquisition makes Mimosa a wholly-owned entity of Radisys. The development comes nearly five months after Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had first announced the $60 million pact that would allow Radisys, which is Jio's open telecom solutions arm, to take over Mimosa.

Mimosa, founded in 2012, was taken over by Airspan Networks in 2018 to deliver cost-effective network solutions and has a portfolio of network products based on WiFi 5 and WiFi 6E.

Reliance Jio has previously been a customer of Mimosa, as the company had provided its solutions for the RIL telecom arm's 5G and FTTX/FWA rollouts.

"Mimosa brings a diverse portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point connectivity products leveraging unlicensed spectrum bands. These products enable the rapid rollout of multi-gigabit-per-second Fixed Wireless Access networks and wireless backhaul connectivity for telecommunications systems," a media release stated.

"The Mimosa product suite complements Radisys Open Access (Connect Open RAN and Connect Open Broadband) portfolio," it added.

In an earlier release issued in March, Eric Stonestrom, chairman and CEO of Airspan Networks, had said that Mimosa's acquisition by Radisys, "puts a very capable product team with one of the world’s most innovative and transformative technology and telecommunications companies".

"It also strengthens Airspan’s balance sheet enabling the company to pursue 4G and 5G private and MNO networks which have been our main focus,” Stonestrom had added.

The company's product development, manufacturing, and sales teams with 56 employees will continue working with Mimosa, and Airspan will market Mimosa's products to some of its customers post-acquisition, the release had noted.

“Over the years, our collaboration with Airspan has resulted in groundbreaking architectures for high-speed connectivity for both the end user and for backhaul applications," Reliance Jio president Mathew Oommen had then stated.

