Jio customers can now earn a commission recharging other numbers; here's how

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has announced a new app that allows Jio users to recharge numbers from other phones.

The recently launched JioPOS Lite community recharge app makes it easy for Jio users to become Jio Partners and recharge other numbers. The app is currently only available on Google’s Play Store and is yet to arrive on Apple’s App Store.

The registration process is simple and doesn’t require physical verifications or hardcopy of documents. The app allows any user to become a Jio partner and make prepaid recharges for other Jio subscribers and earn money. Although the MyJio app or the Jio website already allows you to recharge prepaid accounts of other people, it doesn’t offer any commission in return.

The JioPOS Lite app offers 4.16 percent commission to Jio Partners for recharging other numbers. The app boasts a passbook-like feature that allows Jio Partners to check their total earnings on transactions as well as check all transactions that have been conducted in the last 20 days.

Once you’ve downloaded and installed the app, the necessary permission will have to be granted post which, you will be required to register to become a Jio Partner using your Jio number. When the registration process is completed, you will be asked to load money into your wallet.

Money can be loaded in denominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500. The 4.16 percent commission entitles you to Rs 4.166 on each Rs 100 transaction carried out.