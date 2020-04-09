App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio customers can now earn a commission recharging other numbers; here's how

The app is currently only available on Google’s Play Store but is yet to arrive on Apple’s App Store.

Carlsen Martin

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has announced a new app that allows Jio users to recharge numbers from other phones.

The recently launched JioPOS Lite community recharge app makes it easy for Jio users to become Jio Partners and recharge other numbers. The app is currently only available on Google’s Play Store and is yet to arrive on Apple’s App Store.

The registration process is simple and doesn’t require physical verifications or hardcopy of documents. The app allows any user to become a Jio partner and make prepaid recharges for other Jio subscribers and earn money. Although the MyJio app or the Jio website already allows you to recharge prepaid accounts of other people, it doesn’t offer any commission in return.

Close

The JioPOS Lite app offers 4.16 percent commission to Jio Partners for recharging other numbers. The app boasts a passbook-like feature that allows Jio Partners to check their total earnings on transactions as well as check all transactions that have been conducted in the last 20 days.

related news

Once you’ve downloaded and installed the app, the necessary permission will have to be granted post which, you will be required to register to become a Jio Partner using your Jio number. When the registration process is completed, you will be asked to load money into your wallet.

Money can be loaded in denominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500. The 4.16 percent commission entitles you to Rs 4.166 on each Rs 100 transaction carried out.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #Jio #Reliance

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.