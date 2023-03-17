iQOO Z7 5G price in India revealed, will be available for under Rs 20,000

The iQOO Z7 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC with an overall AnTuTu score surpassing 485,000 points

The iQOO Z7 5G is launching in India next week on March 21. Ahead of its launch, iQOO has been dropping specifications of the device. And now, the company has revealed the official iQOO 7 5G price in India.

The company has already set up a product page for the iQOO Z7 5G on Amazon India. The page confirms that the iQOO Z7 price in India will start from Rs 18,999. Additionally, the iQOO Z7 5G launch date in India will take place on March 21 and the phone will subsequently go on sale through Amazon India at 01:00 pm (IST).

iQOO Z7 5G Price in India

The iQOO Z7 5G price in India will start from Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 19,999. However, iQOO is offering a bank discount of Rs 1,500 through debit and credit card and EMI transactions using HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards.

iQOO Z7 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z7 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC with an overall AnTuTu score surpassing 485,000 points. The handset sports a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The panel boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen will also feature an in-display fingerprint reader.

For optics, the iQOO Z7 5G gets a dual-camera setup on the back with 64 MP ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor with OIS and a secondary sensor. The handset will run Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top. Moreover, the iQOO Z7 5G could pack a 5,000 mAh battery, although charging speed is confirmed at 44W.

The iQOO Z7 5G will also come in blue and black colours, which are called Norway Blue and Pacific Night, respectively. Measuring 7.8mm thick, the iQOO Z7 is also touted to be the slimmest smartphone in the segment.