    iQOO Z6 Pro 5G India launch date set for April 27, Snapdragon 778G SoC confirmed

    The company has also confirmed that the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G’s price in India will fall in the sub-25K segment.

    Carlsen Martin
    April 15, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

    The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G has got an official release date in India. The launch of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G in India follows the arrival of the iQOO Z6 5G and iQOO 9 series, which includes the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 SE, and iQOO 9 Pro.

    The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G launch in India is set to take place on April 27. The company confirmed the official launch date through a tweet, while a teaser page has gone live on Amazon India.

    The Amazon teaser page confirms that the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is the same chip used on the iQOO Z5 (Review). The company has also confirmed that the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G has managed an overall AnTuTu score that surpasses 550K, which is the highest in the segment.

    This suggests that the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will put the emphasis on performance and will likely target gamers with a mid-range budget. The company has also confirmed that the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G’s price in India will fall in the sub-25K segment. This will pit it against the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Review) and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Review).



    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #iQOO #mobile gaming #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Apr 15, 2022 12:48 pm
