iQOO Z1x full specs revealed through Geekbench and TENAA listings: Everything you need to know

Vivo’s iQOO brand is gearing up to add yet another smartphone to its ranks. The iQOO Z1x is reportedly not far from an official launch as the handset recently stopped by benchmarking platforms Geekbench and TENAA. Several specs about the iQOO Z1x was revealed through the TENAA and Geekbench listings.

The listing on TENAA suggests that the iQOO Z1x will feature a 6.57-inch LCD panel, rumoured to have a 120Hz refresh rate, with an FHD+ (2400*1080 pixels) resolution. There is a camera cutout on the top-right that houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

The listing also points to a Snapdragon 765G SoC. Although it does not confirm the chipset, the octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz seems to be in line with SD765G. For comparison, the iQOO Z1 opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, which is a more powerful chipset.

The iQOO Z1x listing also indicates that it will feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP units, probably a dedicated macro shooter and depth sensor. The phone will run on Android 10 and arrive in two RAM options – 6GB/8GB and three – 64GB/128GB/256GB storage variants.

The phone also passed through Geekbench, confirming the 8GB RAM model. The handset is expected to support dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) and feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader. If the specs listed are accurate, then it is safe to assume that the iQOO Z1x will be cheaper than the iQOO Z1, which featured a starting price of CNY 2,198 (Roughly Rs 23,410).