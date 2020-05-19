iQOO Z1 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 144Hz Display

The entry-level iQOO Z1 5G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 2,198 (Roughly Rs 23,410).
Vivo just launched the first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset under the iQOO sub-brand. The iQOO Z1 5G was just unveiled in Chinese markets, starting from CNY 2,198 (Roughly Rs 23,410). The Dimensity 1000+ is the most powerful mobile chipset in MediaTek’s arsenal.
iQOO Z1 5G Specifications
The iQOO Z1 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC with the Mali G-77 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO Z1 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W Super FlashCharge support. The phone runs on iQOO UI based on Android 10.
The iQOO Z1 5G sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a 144Hz refresh rate and supports the P3 colour gamut and HDR 10. The hole-punch camera cutout on the display houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The iQOO Z1 5G also features a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity options, and side-mounted fingerprint reader.
In optics, iQOO has fitted the Z1 5G with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device supports 4K video recording and FHD (1080p) slow-motion video capture.
The entry-level iQOO Z1 5G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 2,198 (Roughly Rs 23,410). The other two variants are 8GB/128GB model for CNY 2,498 (Roughly Rs 26,600) and an 8GB/256GB variant for CNY 2,798 (Roughly Rs 29,800). The phone is already up for pre-booking and will go on sale on May 25. The brand is yet to confirm international availability of the iQOO Z1 5G.
