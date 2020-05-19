iQOO Z1 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 144Hz Display

Vivo just launched the first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset under the iQOO sub-brand. The iQOO Z1 5G was just unveiled in Chinese markets, starting from CNY 2,198 (Roughly Rs 23,410). The Dimensity 1000+ is the most powerful mobile chipset in MediaTek’s arsenal.

iQOO Z1 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z1 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC with the Mali G-77 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO Z1 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W Super FlashCharge support. The phone runs on iQOO UI based on Android 10.

The iQOO Z1 5G sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a 144Hz refresh rate and supports the P3 colour gamut and HDR 10. The hole-punch camera cutout on the display houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The iQOO Z1 5G also features a headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity options, and side-mounted fingerprint reader.

In optics, iQOO has fitted the Z1 5G with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device supports 4K video recording and FHD (1080p) slow-motion video capture.

The entry-level iQOO Z1 5G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 2,198 (Roughly Rs 23,410). The other two variants are 8GB/128GB model for CNY 2,498 (Roughly Rs 26,600) and an 8GB/256GB variant for CNY 2,798 (Roughly Rs 29,800). The phone is already up for pre-booking and will go on sale on May 25. The brand is yet to confirm international availability of the iQOO Z1 5G.



