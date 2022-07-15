iQOO 9T India launch confirmed; design, specifications suggest rebranded iQOO 10

Source: Tech Burner

The iQOO 9T has officially been teased in India. While iQOO didn’t reveal an official launch date, the company did mention that the iQOO 9T would be debuting in India soon.

The company has set up an official teaser page for the iQOO 9T on Amazon India. The teaser also reveals the iQOO 9T’s design, which showcases the phone’s BMW Motorsport finish and the camera layout on the back.

The iQOO 9T does appear to be a rebranded version of the iQOO 10, which is set to arrive in China on July 19 alongside the iQOO 10 Pro. The teaser image also reveals that the iQOO 9T will feature a triple-camera setup on the back and support 20x zoom. Additionally, the phone will also use the V1+ imaging chip that is found on the Vivo X80 Pro (Review).

The full design of the iQOO 9T was recently revealed in a video by YouTuber Tech Burner that reveals the iQOO 9T in a two-tone Black and BMW Motorsport finish. The video also confirms that the iQOO 9T will use the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which will offer better-sustained performance and power efficiency than the vanilla version of the chip.



[Exclusive] iQOO 9T key specs:

o Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

o 120W FlashCharge

o Segment First 120Hz E5 AMOLED Display

o V1+ Chip (dedicated chip to boost the overall performance)

o 50MP GN5 Ultra-Sensing Camera with Real-Time Extreme Night Vision

Feel free to retweet.#iQOO #iQOO9T — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 6, 2022

The video also reveals the phone in a dual-tone black finish with a matte finish on the bottom and a glossy one on the top. The iQOO 9T will also support 120W fast charging with the brick included in the box. It is also expected to feature the 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor with extreme night vision mode.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the iQOO 9T will also feature the segment’s first 120Hz E5 AMOLED display. Considering the iQOO 9T is a rebranded version of the iQOO 10 coming to China on July 19, the company will likely skip the launch of the iQOO 10 Pro in India.