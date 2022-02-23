iQOO 9 Pro vs iQOO 9 vs iQOO 9 SE | How do the three flagship iQOO 9 smartphones compare?

iQOO recently released three new smartphones in India. The three devices included the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, and iQOO 9 SE. The current crop of flagship iQOO devices starts from Rs 33,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 69,990.

When you consider the massive price difference between the two devices, it is worth pondering upon the differences between the three devices.

Specs iQOO 9 Pro iQOO 9 iQOO 9 SE Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 888+ Snapdragon 888 Display 6.78-inch 2K (1440 x 3200 pixels) LTPO2 AMOLED, 1B colours, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.56-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2376 pixels) AMOLED, 1B colours, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.62-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Cameras 50 MP, f/1.8 Main (Gimbal OIS) + 50 MP, f/2.3 Ultrawide (150-Degree FoV) + 16 MP, f/2.2 Telephoto (OIS) 48 MP, f/1.8 Main (Gimbal OIS) + 13 MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide + 13 MP, f/2.5 Telephoto 48 MP, f/1.8 Main (OIS) + 13 MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide +2 MP Depth Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5 16 MP, f/2.5 16 MP, f/2.0 Battery 4700 mAh, 120W Charging, 50W Wireless Charging 4350 mAh, 120W Charging 4500 mAh, 66W Software Android 12, Funtouch 12 Android 12, Funtouch 12 Android 12, Funtouch 12 Starting Price Rs 64,990 Rs 42,990 Rs 33,990

What are the differences between the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 SE?

The first and most obvious difference between the three phones is in their respective chipsets. Where the iQOO 9 Pro opts for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 SE settle for Snapdragon 888+ and Snapdragon 888 chips, respectively.

In terms of design, the iQOO 9 Pro has a curved display and a large camera module on the back. The iQOO 9 has a smaller camera angle that only takes up a small portion of the back panel, while the screen on the front is flat. Unlike the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro, the iQOO 9SE loses out on the BMW finish.

The iQOO 9 Pro feature a 2K E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the iQOO 9 opts for a 10-bit FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 9 SE, on the other hand, opts for a standard 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Of the three devices, the iQOO 9 Pro packs the largest battery, with the SE model coming in second. However, only the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro offer 120W fast-charging support, while the Pro model also comes with wireless charging support. The iQOO 9 SE supports slower 66W charging.

The iQOO 9 uses a Dual X-Axis Linear Motor, while the iQOO 9 Pro opts for an X-Axis Linear Motor. The iQOO 9 SE, on the other hand, opts for an inferior Z-Axis Linear Motor.

The biggest difference between the three devices lies in their respective triple-camera setups. Both the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro come with gimbal stabilization on the main camera, while the SE variant opts for standard OIS. Additionally, the iQOO 9 Pro uses a 50 MP Samsung GN5 sensor, while the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 SE opt for a 48 MP Sony IMX 598 primary sensor. Also, the 16 MP Portrait camera on the Pro model also supports OIS. The iQOO Pro also features a 50 MP ultrawide lens with a 150-degree FoV and a Fisheye mode.