iQOO 7 India variant to miss out on 120W fast charging support

According to the iQOO 7 official landing page, the device will come with 66W fast charging support.

Moneycontrol News
April 10, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
iQOO has already confirmed that the iQOO 7 price in India will be under Rs 40,000.

iQOO 7 launch in India is confirmed for April 2021. The company has also confirmed the iQOO 7 price in India. While the Vivo sub-brand is launching the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphone under Rs 40,000, it is taking away one of the best features from the device.

According to the iQOO 7 official landing page, the device will come with 66W fast charging support. That, by any means, is not slow charging and can charge the 4,000 mAh battery from zero to 100 percent within 30 minutes. However, the iQOO 7 launched in China comes with a 120W fast charging support. The company claims that the 120W charger can refill the battery within 15 minutes.

iQOO has also confirmed the iQOO 7 Legend launch in India. The smartphone is essentially the BMW M Motorsport edition. It comes with a white rear panel sporting red, black, and blue stripes. 

iQOO 7 price in India

iQOO has already confirmed that the iQOO 7 price in India will be under Rs 40,000. It will be Rs 10,000 cheaper than the OnePlus 9 (Review), which comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The iQOO 7 price is set at CNY 3,798 (Roughly Rs 43,050) for the 8GB/128GB model in China. The 12GB/256GB variant costs CNY 4,198 (Roughly Rs 47,600). 

iQOO 7 specifications 

The iQOO 7 features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a 300Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. It also features a 16 MP front camera in the hole-punch camera cutout.  

Under the hood, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone features a new Vapour Cooling system and Multi-Turbo 5.0 storage architecture. 

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. There is a 48 MP primary shooter with OIS paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 13 MP telephoto sensor. The 48 MP main camera also comes with Super Video image stabilisation with HDR. 

In China, the device packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The Indian variant will come with a 66W charging support. 
TAGS: #iQOO #smartphones
first published: Apr 10, 2021 10:06 am

