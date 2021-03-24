iQOO 7 price in India confirmed right after OnePlus 9 launch, to cost under Rs 40,000

iQOO 7 price in India has been teased. The upcoming smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand has already launched in China. Moments after the OnePlus 9 price in India was announced, iQOO India dropped the teaser hinting at the price of iQOO 7 in India.



What's better than Bang For The Buck?

More Bang, Less Bucks! Put your seat belts on, this ride is going to be faster than we have done ever. Unleashing Soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888!#iQOO #MonsterInside #FastestSmartphone #UnleashingSoon pic.twitter.com/2QZfmzqWAr — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 23, 2021

According to the teaser image, the iQOO 7 India price will be set under Rs 40,000 in India. This will make it the most affordable smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC in India.

Currently, the three smartphones available with the flagship processor - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and Asus ROG Phone 5 - are priced at Rs 49,999 and above.

iQOO 7 price

The iQOO 7 price is set at CNY 3,798 (Roughly Rs 43,050) for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant will set you back CNY 4,198 (Roughly Rs 47,600). The iQOO 7 comes in three colour options, including Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary Edition with the BMW branding.

Vivo iQOO 7 specifications

The iQOO 7 features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a 300Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. It also features a 16 MP front camera in the hole-punch camera cutout.

Under the hood, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone features a new Vapour Cooling system and Multi-Turbo 5.0 storage architecture.

On the back, the phone has a triple-camera setup. There is a 48 MP primary shooter with OIS paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 13 MP telephoto sensor. The 48 MP main camera also comes with Super Video image stabilisation with HDR.

It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The device is claimed to charge from zero to 100 percent in 15 minutes. The phone also packs dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio.

In China, the smartphone runs on Android 11-based Origin OS out of the box.