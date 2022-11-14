iPhones get 5G support in India with Apple's latest iOS 16.2 beta rollout: Here is how you can activate it

Representative image.

Apple has rolled out 5G support on its supported devices in India. The 5G support on Apple devices comes through a beta rollout of iOS 16.2. India’s 5G rollout took place on October 1 at the India Mobile Congress and now 5G connectivity will soon be available on all supported iPhones.

All iPhones from the 12 series and beyond will get access to 5G connectivity when service providers Jio and Airtel enabled 5GA network access. If you want to access 5G on a supported iPhone, then you will have to enrol for the Beta Programme on the website, install a profile, and download the software.

The iPhones that will get access to 5G will include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, Phone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Jio Welcome Offer will be available for all Jio users with an iPhone 12 or above in cities where JioTrue5G has rolled out. Airtel and Jio customers using supported 5G iPhones can access 5G through Apple’s iOS 16 Beta Software Program. To use 5G connectivity on your iPhone 12 and above, you’ll have to download the iOS 16.2 beta update by signing up for the iOS 16 Beta Software programme.

How to access Apple’s 5G iOS update?

Visit beta.apple.com/profile website on the iPhone > Download and install the Settings > Go to Settings > Enable the beta settings by going to General – VPN and Device Management > Tap on iOS 16 beta > Go back to Settings – General – Software update to receive the notification to download the update.

How to turn on 5G data on your supported iPhone?

Head to Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Option > Go to Voice and Data and you will see the 4G, 5G, and Auto option.

It is worth noting that activating 5G connectivity on a supported iPhone can ramp up your data consumption. So opting for the ‘Auto’ mode might be the best choice. Additionally, Apple also has different modes that can reduce your data consumption, which will be particularly helpful while using 5G.