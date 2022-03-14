English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    iPhone 14 rumoured to get iPhone 13's A15 chipset; Pro models will feature Apple A16 SoC

    The iPhone 13 series currently available in India and other markets comes with an A15 Bionic chip.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
    Apple is said to opt for LTPO OLED displays with a 120Hz ProMotion tech for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    Apple is said to opt for LTPO OLED displays with a 120Hz ProMotion tech for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    iPhone 14 specifications have leaked online. A new leak has revealed the display specs and the performance unit details of the four iPhone 13 series successors, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will feature the same chipset found on the iPhone 13 series.

    The analyst stated that Apple will use an A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. The latter is said to replace the mini model in the lineup with a larger screen. The iPhone 13 series currently available in India and other markets comes with an A15 Bionic chip. The vanilla models have a four-core GPU, whereas the Pro models have a five-core GPU. Kuo did not mention the configuration that Apple will provide in the iPhone 14 series.

    Also read: iPhone 13 Review

    The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with an upgraded A16 chipset. Details about the next-generation Apple processor remain unknown. All four iPhone models will feature 6GB of RAM. The Pro models will feature LPDDR5 RAM, whereas the non-Pro models will come with LPDDR4X RAM.

    The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will come with a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch display. Apple is likely to ditch the notch on the Pro models. It will instead use a combination of a hole punch and a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera and the Face ID sensors.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also read: iPhone 13 Pro review

    Much like the iPhone 13 camera, the iPhone 14 series will come with a triple-camera setup. As per rumours, the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48MP main camera sensor. We are still months away from the launch. Therefore, it is advised to take the leaked iPhone 14 specifications with a pinch of salt.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #India #iPhone 13 #iPhone 13 Pro #iPhone 14 #smartphones
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 10:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.