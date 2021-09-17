MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iPhone 13 Pre-orders start today at 5:30pm IST

Here is a full list of prices and offers that you need to know about

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 01:34 PM IST
Like last year, Apple has done a lot to differentiate its Pro offerings. The question is whether its worth it?

Like last year, Apple has done a lot to differentiate its Pro offerings. The question is whether its worth it?

Pre-orders for Apple's new line-up of iPhones will start today at 5:30 pm IST. While the iPhone 13 series may not be a huge upgrade over the previous iPhone generation, it does have some incremental updates across all the models.

Customers who are interested in the line of smartphones can pre-order them starting at 5:30 pm IST on Apple's online store or through Amazon and Flipkart. You can also pre-order the new iPhone's via authorised retailers. Ingram Micro will make the phone available through 3200 retailers in the country and Redington has tied up with 3500 retailers. The general availability of the phones will start on September 24.

Pricing of the iPhone 13 series in India
128 GB256 GB512 GB1 TB
iPhone 13 miniRs 69,900Rs 79,900Rs 99,900NA
iPhone 13 Rs 79,900Rs 89,900Rs 1,09,900NA
iPhone 13 Pro Rs 1,19,900Rs 1,29,900Rs 1,49,900Rs 1,69,900
iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs 1,29,000Rs 1,39,900Rs 1,59,900Rs 1,79,900

Apple has done away with the 64GB models of the phones entirely this year. The base models for all phones start at 128GB and go up to 1TB in the case of iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will be available in five colour options at launch - Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available in four colours - Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite.

Close

Related stories

Apple has slashed the prices for iPhone 12 in India as well. It has discontinued production for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max but the base iPhone 12 model and iPhone 12 mini continue to be available.
64 GB128 GB512 GB
iPhone 12Rs 65,900Rs 70,900Rs 80,900
iPhone 12 miniRs 59,900Rs 64,900Rs 74,900

Offers on the iPhone 13 series

If you pre-order the new iPhones at an authorised distributor using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card, you will eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 6000 for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. You will get a cashback of Rs 5000 using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for the purchase of an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max.

Outlets will provide an additional discount of Rs 3000 if you exchange an old phone and the Apple online store will provide a trade-in benefit for iPhone 8 or newer. There are also various EMI offers that start at Rs 3,329 per month to take advantage off.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iPhone 13 #iPhone 13 mini #iPhone 13 Pro #iPhone 13 Pro Max
first published: Sep 17, 2021 12:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.