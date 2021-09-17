iPhone 13 Pre-orders start today at 5:30pm IST

Like last year, Apple has done a lot to differentiate its Pro offerings. The question is whether its worth it?

Pre-orders for Apple's new line-up of iPhones will start today at 5:30 pm IST. While the iPhone 13 series may not be a huge upgrade over the previous iPhone generation, it does have some incremental updates across all the models.

Customers who are interested in the line of smartphones can pre-order them starting at 5:30 pm IST on Apple's online store or through Amazon and Flipkart. You can also pre-order the new iPhone's via authorised retailers. Ingram Micro will make the phone available through 3200 retailers in the country and Redington has tied up with 3500 retailers. The general availability of the phones will start on September 24.

128 GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB iPhone 13 mini Rs 69,900 Rs 79,900 Rs 99,900 NA iPhone 13 Rs 79,900 Rs 89,900 Rs 1,09,900 NA iPhone 13 Pro Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,29,900 Rs 1,49,900 Rs 1,69,900 iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs 1,29,000 Rs 1,39,900 Rs 1,59,900 Rs 1,79,900

Apple has done away with the 64GB models of the phones entirely this year. The base models for all phones start at 128GB and go up to 1TB in the case of iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will be available in five colour options at launch - Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be available in four colours - Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite.

64 GB 128 GB 512 GB iPhone 12 Rs 65,900 Rs 70,900 Rs 80,900 iPhone 12 mini Rs 59,900 Rs 64,900 Rs 74,900

Apple has slashed the prices for iPhone 12 in India as well. It has discontinued production for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max but the base iPhone 12 model and iPhone 12 mini continue to be available.

Offers on the iPhone 13 series

If you pre-order the new iPhones at an authorised distributor using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card, you will eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 6000 for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. You will get a cashback of Rs 5000 using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for the purchase of an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max.

Outlets will provide an additional discount of Rs 3000 if you exchange an old phone and the Apple online store will provide a trade-in benefit for iPhone 8 or newer. There are also various EMI offers that start at Rs 3,329 per month to take advantage off.