iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini vs iPhone 12 mini: Check India price, specifications

Parameters iPhone 13 iPhone 12 iPhone 13 mini iPhone 12 mini Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2532 x 1170 pixel resolution. The display can hit up to 1200 nits brightness while viewing HDR content. 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2532 x 1170 pixel resolution. The display can hit up to 1200 nits brightness while viewing HDR content. 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. The display can hit up to 1200 nits brightness while viewing HDR content. 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. The display can hit up to 1200 nits brightness while viewing HDR content. Performance Apple A15 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic Rear camera 12MP f/1.6 main camera + 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera with 120-degree field-of-view. 12MP f/1.6 main camera + 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera with 120-degree field-of-view. 12MP f/1.6 main camera + 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera with 120-degree field-of-view. 12MP f/1.6 main camera + 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera with 120-degree field-of-view. Front camera 12MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera 12MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera 12MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera 12MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera Face ID Yes Yes Yes Yes IP rating IP68 for water and dust resistance IP68 for water and dust resistance IP68 for water and dust resistance IP68 for water and dust resistance Storage 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB Colours Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight, and (PRODUCT) Red. White, Black, Green, Blue. Purple, (PRODUCT) Red. Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight, and (PRODUCT) Red. White, Black, Green, Blue. Purple, (PRODUCT) Red. Weight 174 grams 135 grams 141 grams 164 grams Battery Battery capacity unknown (Rumoured to pack 3,095 mAh battery). Claimed time of up to 2.5 hours more than iPhone 12. 2775 mAh Battery capacity unknown (rumoured to pack a 2,406 mAh battery). Claimed time of up to 1.5 hours more than iPhone 12 mini. 2227 mAh Fast charging 20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging. 20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging. 20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe charging, 7.5w Qi wireless charging. 20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe charging, 7.5w Qi wireless charging. Price Rs 79,900 for 128GB, Rs 89,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,09,900 for 512GB Rs 65,900 for 64GB, Rs 70,900 for 128GB, Rs 80,900 for 256GB Rs 69,900 for 128GB, Rs 79,900 for 256GB, Rs 99,900 for 512GB Rs 59,900 for 64GB, Rs 64,900 for 128GB, Rs 74,900 for 256GB

iPhone 13 price in India and specifications have been announced. The new iPhone models launched at the Apple event on September 14 come with a bunch of new upgrades over the iPhone 12 series. What are the similarities and differences between the iPhone 13 series vs the iPhone 12 series? In this article, we will compare the iPhone 13 with the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 mini with the iPhone 12 mini.

Summary

On paper, there are a few differences between the iPhone 13 series and the iPhone 12 series. However, there are some minor, yet important improvements made in the iPhone 13 series that may not have been included in the spec sheet above. For instance, the typical brightness levels are now 800 nits as opposed to 625 nits on the iPhone 12, 12 mini. The camera, although the same 12MP resolution, has gotten better too. Apple claims that the iPhone 13 series has the biggest camera sensor ever in an iPhone with a dual-camera setup. It also gets the sensor-shift stabilisation found on the Pro models. Also, the new iPhone 13 camera is claimed to capture 47 per cent more light. In addition, the new iPhone models come with camera features like Cinematic Mode, 4K60FPS video recording with Dolby Vision, etc.

Apple has also bumped up the battery life and the storage capacity for the same price. Lastly, the new iPhone 13 models feature the A15 Bionic chip, which is claimed to offer up to 50 per cent better CPU performance and 30 per cent faster GPU performance compared to the competition.