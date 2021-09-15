MARKET NEWS

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini vs iPhone 12 mini: Check India price, specifications

On paper, there are a few differences between the iPhone 13 series and the iPhone 12 series. However, there are some minor, yet important improvements made in the iPhone 13 series that may not have been included in the spec sheet above.

Pranav Hegde
September 15, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
iPhone 13 price in India and specifications have been announced. The new iPhone models launched at the Apple event on September 14 come with a bunch of new upgrades over the iPhone 12 series. What are the similarities and differences between the iPhone 13 series vs the iPhone 12 series? In this article, we will compare the iPhone 13 with the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 mini with the iPhone 12 mini.
ParametersiPhone 13iPhone 12iPhone 13 miniiPhone 12 mini
Display6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2532 x 1170 pixel resolution. The display can hit up to 1200 nits brightness while viewing HDR content.6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2532 x 1170 pixel resolution. The display can hit up to 1200 nits brightness while viewing HDR content.5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. The display can hit up to 1200 nits brightness while viewing HDR content.5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. The display can hit up to 1200 nits brightness while viewing HDR content.
Performance Apple A15 BionicApple A14 BionicApple A15 BionicApple A14 Bionic
Rear camera12MP f/1.6 main camera + 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera with 120-degree field-of-view.12MP f/1.6 main camera + 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera with 120-degree field-of-view.12MP f/1.6 main camera + 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera with 120-degree field-of-view.12MP f/1.6 main camera + 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera with 120-degree field-of-view.
Front camera12MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera12MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera12MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera12MP f/2.2 TrueDepth camera
Face IDYesYesYes Yes
IP ratingIP68 for water and dust resistance IP68 for water and dust resistance IP68 for water and dust resistance IP68 for water and dust resistance
Storage 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB
ColoursPink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight, and (PRODUCT) Red.White, Black, Green, Blue. Purple, (PRODUCT) Red.Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight, and (PRODUCT) Red.White, Black, Green, Blue. Purple, (PRODUCT) Red.
Weight174 grams135 grams141 grams164 grams
BatteryBattery capacity unknown (Rumoured to pack 3,095 mAh battery). Claimed time of up to 2.5 hours more than iPhone 12.2775 mAhBattery capacity unknown (rumoured to pack a 2,406 mAh battery). Claimed time of up to 1.5 hours more than iPhone 12 mini.2227 mAh
Fast charging20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging.20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging.20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe charging, 7.5w Qi wireless charging.20W wired charging, 15W MagSafe charging, 7.5w Qi wireless charging.
PriceRs 79,900 for 128GB, Rs 89,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,09,900 for 512GBRs 65,900 for 64GB, Rs 70,900 for 128GB, Rs 80,900 for 256GBRs 69,900 for 128GB, Rs 79,900 for 256GB, Rs 99,900 for 512GBRs 59,900 for 64GB, Rs 64,900 for 128GB, Rs 74,900 for 256GB

Summary

On paper, there are a few differences between the iPhone 13 series and the iPhone 12 series. However, there are some minor, yet important improvements made in the iPhone 13 series that may not have been included in the spec sheet above. For instance, the typical brightness levels are now 800 nits as opposed to 625 nits on the iPhone 12, 12 mini. The camera, although the same 12MP resolution, has gotten better too. Apple claims that the iPhone 13 series has the biggest camera sensor ever in an iPhone with a dual-camera setup. It also gets the sensor-shift stabilisation found on the Pro models. Also, the new iPhone 13 camera is claimed to capture 47 per cent more light. In addition, the new iPhone models come with camera features like Cinematic Mode, 4K60FPS video recording with Dolby Vision, etc.

Apple has also bumped up the battery life and the storage capacity for the same price. Lastly, the new iPhone 13 models feature the A15 Bionic chip, which is claimed to offer up to 50 per cent better CPU performance and 30 per cent faster GPU performance compared to the competition.
Pranav Hegde
first published: Sep 15, 2021 10:16 am

