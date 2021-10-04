iPhone 12 sells big during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The e-tailer says that they sold more than 2 lakh units of the iPhone 12

Flipkart has shared some early analysis, from the ongoing Big Billion Days Sale. The eighth annual Flipkart sale saw a 40% growth compared to last year, and interestingly, nearly 45% of the total demand has been from Tier 3 cities. There has also been a sharp increase in preferences for high-value goods and items.

One in five customers, shopping for a new phone have exchanged their old device and 82% of these customers have taken advantage of pre-paid payment options. Despite the high price of entry, Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have dominated the charts during the sale. Flipkart says it has already moved more than 2 lakh units of the phones within three days of the sale going live.

Among large appliances, Televisions proved to be big sellers in appliances while Laptops dominated in the electronics category. Wireless earphones also saw huge demand.

Flipkart also noticed that a large number of customers were availing pay later offers such as Flipkart Pay Later, no-cost EMI, credit card offers and many more.

The most demand came from 124 new cities and towns where sellers managed to make transactions within the first 24 hours of the sale. These included - Hingna (Maharashtra), Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Attingal (Kerala), Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) and Dewa (Uttar Pradesh), and others. Top categories for marketplace sellers were Grooming, Mobile Protection, Home Furnishings, Household goods and Women's Ethnic Contemporary.

“This year, TBBD has started off seeing upbeat participation by customers and sellers. E-commerce is clearly gaining increasing acceptance among the masses, and it is evident that user-friendly technical and financial constructs are helping to drive its adoption," said Nandita Sinha, Vice President for Customer and Growth at Flipkart.