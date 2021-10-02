Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: iPhone 12 price in India drops to under Rs 50,000; check other deals and offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live for Flipkart Plus members in India. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering excellent deals and offers on various smartphones, including the iPhone 12. Here are some of the best Flipkart Billion Days sale deals we have spotted so far.

iPhone 12 price in India drops under Rs 50,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Currently, the iPhone 12 price on Flipkart is set at Rs 48,999 for the base 64GB variant. With bank offers and exchange deals, the price can go further down to Rs 44,999. Users can also opt for the 128GB or 256GB models, which are priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively.

Much like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini price in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has also dropped significantly. The iPhone 12 mini 64GB variant is available for Rs 37,999. This is by far the lowest price for the iPhone 12 series in India since its launch last year. Prior to the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 12 mini was available for Rs 59,900.

iPhone SE 2020 price in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is Rs 25,999. This particular variant will offer 64GB of internal storage. Users who want the 128GB/ 256GB variant can get it for Rs 30,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively. While the iPhone SE has a slightly dated design, it does come with features like an IP68 rating for water, dust resistance, wireless charging support, Touch ID and excellent software support.

Realme is bringing big offers on the GT series during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The flagship Realme GT 5G will be available for Rs 35,999, while the Realme GT Master Edition is getting a major discount, now starting from Rs 19,999.

The Google Pixel 4a is available at its lowest-ever price in India, currently priced at Rs 25,999. Apart from the discounted price, Google is also offering the Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds at a 50 percent discount and a Nest Mini for Rs 1 with the Pixel 4a.

The Nothing Ear 1 price drops to Rs 5,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It is perhaps among the best TWS that we have used in the price range. The earbuds with a semi-transparent design were launched in India for Rs 5,999.

The Poco F3 GT 5G is being offered at a discounted rate of Rs 26,499 during the Big Billion Days sale.

Apart from the launch of the Galaxy F42 5G, Samsung will also be offering discounts on the Galaxy F62 (From Rs 17,999), Galaxy F12 (From Rs 9,499), and Galaxy F22 (From Rs 12,499).

The Realme 8 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 17,499 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 6GB/128GB model of the Realme 8 will be priced at Rs 15,499, while the Realme 8i will be available for as low as Rs 11,999.

Both the Realme C21 (4GB/64GB) will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499, while the Realme C11 (2021) is also getting a price cut during the Big Billion Days sale.