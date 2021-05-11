Intel launches 11th Gen Core mobile H-series and Intel Xeon W-11000 series

Intel says the new chips offer a 19 percent performance increase and 2.5 times the bandwidth of the 10th Gen Core Mobile series

Intel has released its 11th Gen Core H-series of mobile processors worldwide. These new processors are aimed at enterprises, content creators and gaming enthusiasts.

Intel said the new processors offer a 19 percent increase in multi-threaded performance and have 2.5 times the total PCIe bandwidth compared to the 10th Gen mobile processors. Compared to other industry processors, the H-series has three times the PCIe bandwidth.

The new chips can access the GDDR6 memory on an installed Graphics Card for faster performance and supports advanced processor tuning capabilities and overclocking.



20 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes with Intel Rapid Storage Technology bootable in Raid 0 — and up to 44 total PCIe lanes that include 24 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes from a dedicated platform controller hub.



Memory support up to DDR4-3200.



Thunderbolt 4 with transfer speeds up to 40Gbps.



Discrete Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+).



Dual Embedded Display Port integrated for power-optimised companion display.



Based on the 10nm SuperFin process, the new chips come with 8 cores and 16 threads capable of single and dual-core performance of up to 5.0GHz. There are other new platform features as well, such as

“11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors take mobile gaming, content creation and commercial workstation systems to new heights," said Intel's Chris Walker in a statement to the press.

"11th Gen H-series is the industry’s most performant mobile processor that empowers users to game, create and connect with leadership performance at any enthusiast form factor,” adds Walker.