MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Instagram will double down on video content in 2022

Company boss Adam Mosseri said that video was a key priority for them in 2022

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
Mosseri said that control and transparency were important as well

Mosseri said that control and transparency were important as well


Instagram boss Adam Mosseri laid out the company's priorities for 2022 in a tweet saying that the next year would be pivotal.

He said that the two important pillars were video and control, and the company will increase focus on Reels - Instagram's TikTok-like video curation service - as well as improve features while introducing new ones.

Mosseri added that Instagram will continue to consolidate all video around Reels and will introduce tools and more monetisation options for creators.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: New Instagram feature allows users to embed mini profiles on other websites

Besides these, the platform wants to be more transparent and will introduce new privacy tools such as parental controls which will roll out in March.

This year, under pressure from lawmakers, critics, the media and child development experts, the planned Instagram for Kids app was put on hold.

Also Read: All things trending on Facebook and Instagram in India in 2021

Also, whistleblower Frances Haugen alleged that Meta was aware how Instagram impacts teen mental health but did nothing to stop it.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adam Mosseri #Facebook #Instagram #Instagram Reels #Meta
first published: Dec 30, 2021 11:28 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.