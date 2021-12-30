Instagram will double down on video content in 2022

Mosseri said that control and transparency were important as well

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri laid out the company's priorities for 2022 in a tweet saying that the next year would be pivotal.



2022 Priorities

This next year is going to be pivotal for Instagram. In addition to our industry-leading safety and wellbeing efforts, we’re focused on these four key priorities. Hope you’re all able to get some rest over the holidays. See you in the New Year! pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 28, 2021

He said that the two important pillars were video and control, and the company will increase focus on Reels - Instagram 's TikTok-like video curation service - as well as improve features while introducing new ones.

Mosseri added that Instagram will continue to consolidate all video around Reels and will introduce tools and more monetisation options for creators.

Also Read: New Instagram feature allows users to embed mini profiles on other websites

Besides these, the platform wants to be more transparent and will introduce new privacy tools such as parental controls which will roll out in March.

This year, under pressure from lawmakers, critics, the media and child development experts, the planned Instagram for Kids app was put on hold.

Also Read: All things trending on Facebook and Instagram in India in 2021

Also, whistleblower Frances Haugen alleged that Meta was aware how Instagram impacts teen mental health but did nothing to stop it.